China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

China Automotive Systems stock remained flat at $$4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,516. China Automotive Systems has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.72.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $125.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.36 million. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

