Childrens Place (PLCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $1,863,195.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

