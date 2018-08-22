Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Lifted by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of CVX opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $603,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

