Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership recently formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. CEP will develop, own and operate the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal currently under construction in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine Pass Channel. CEP’s primary business objectives are to complete construction of the Sabine Pass LNG receiving terminal and, thereafter, to generate stable cash flows sufficient to pay the initial quarterly distribution to the unitholders and, over time, to increase their quarterly cash distribution. “

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $41.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 424,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,841. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 234.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 55.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 386,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 138,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.