Chemical Bank Sells 1,935 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Chemical Bank cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,543 over the last three months. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

