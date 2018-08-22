Charles R. Crisp Sells 3,100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $167,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,283.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TRGP traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.56 and a beta of 2.02. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $55.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -846.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 243,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 6,191.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Targa Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

