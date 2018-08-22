Central Garden & Pet Co Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.05. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.34 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 283.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 219.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 215,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

