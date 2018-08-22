Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Santander upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 566.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 136.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 80.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.