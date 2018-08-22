Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 39690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 1,159.26%. analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5,357.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 640,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 629,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2,633.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,220,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $322,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 195,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

