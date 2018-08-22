Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 349,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,994,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $118.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.76%.

In other Celanese news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $424,126.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MED reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.10 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

