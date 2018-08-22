Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (CEC1) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.75) target price on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEC1. Commerzbank set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Ceconomy AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.20 ($9.32).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €6.54 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Ceconomy AG Preference Shares has a 1-year low of €8.88 ($10.09) and a 1-year high of €29.50 ($33.52).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multichannel consumer electronics stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brand names; redcoon.de, an online electronics store; and JUKE!, a music streaming service that comprise songs, films, games, and e-books. The company also operates iBOOD, a live-shopping portal; Flip4New!, a purchasing service for consumer electronics, which allow customers to sell used electronic articles; and LocaFox, a local commerce platform that connects local retailers with the multichannel world.

