CDK Global (CDK) vs. Mastercard (MA) Head-To-Head Contrast

CDK Global (NYSE: MA) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 16.75% -235.59% 15.49% Mastercard 33.81% 103.82% 27.21%

CDK Global has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mastercard pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CDK Global pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mastercard pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CDK Global has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Mastercard has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CDK Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $2.27 billion 3.51 $380.80 million $3.04 20.26 Mastercard $12.50 billion 16.88 $3.92 billion $4.58 44.34

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than CDK Global. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CDK Global and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mastercard 0 3 29 0 2.91

CDK Global currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Mastercard has a consensus price target of $202.23, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Mastercard.

Summary

Mastercard beats CDK Global on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The company's solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company also offers value-added services, such as safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways. In addition, it provides various integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations; programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with cards to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. Further, the company provides products and services to prevent, detect, and respond to fraud and cyber-attacks, and ensure the safety of transactions. It offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic partnership with Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company BSC. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

