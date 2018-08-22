CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,299 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,640 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 18.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 13.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,367 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBS Co. Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered CBS Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $878,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $510,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 252,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBS opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $65.94.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 81.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CBS Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

CBS Co. Common Stock Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS).

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.