Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.69.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,144,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 670,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,457 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,461,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 708,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 292,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

