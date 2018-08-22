Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.69.
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $91.10 and a 1-year high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58.
In other news, COO Christopher R. Concannon bought 10,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $994,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,185.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $872,174.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,190,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,144,000 after purchasing an additional 683,700 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13,004.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 670,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,457 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,461,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 708,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after purchasing an additional 292,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.
Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.