Cavco Industries (CVCO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.45. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $241.70.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 7.62%. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 174.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

