Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is Geneva Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 81.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 59,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 139,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

