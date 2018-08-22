Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Given a $134.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) received a $134.00 target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.54. 5,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $134,361.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,749,000 after purchasing an additional 36,294 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 53.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

