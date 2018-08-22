Casa Systems Inc (CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research analysts have commented on CASA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Casa Systems to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Shares of CASA opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Casa Systems has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,491,000. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in Casa Systems by 898.8% during the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,428,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $15,563,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 2,712.2% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 611,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $8,329,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

