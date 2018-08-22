CarTaxi Token Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. CarTaxi Token has a total market cap of $116,905.00 and $432.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CarTaxi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00150888 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token launched on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarTaxi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CarTaxi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CarTaxi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.