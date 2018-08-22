Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAST. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 17,501 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $277,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 18,138 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $284,222.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,939 shares of company stock valued at $846,544 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,244. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a PE ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.21 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.00%. equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

