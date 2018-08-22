CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CARLSBERG AS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, FIX ANEY, and Ringnes brand names. Carlsberg A/S also exports its products to approximately 100 countries worldwide.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARLSBERG AS/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.