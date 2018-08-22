Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $71,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 704,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 297,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after buying an additional 180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after buying an additional 29,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,699,994.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,412 shares of company stock worth $36,508,275. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

SBAC stock opened at $156.61 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $140.62 and a 1 year high of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.68). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

