CarGurus Inc (CARG) Insider Sells $298,320.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,546,200.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $265,740.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 54,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $2,167,020.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $224,700.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $666,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $207,780.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $206,940.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $210,660.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,520.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 28,528 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $990,492.16.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.83. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

