Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein Sells 1,344 Shares

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,344 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $50,480.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

