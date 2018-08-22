Carbonite (CARB) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.55

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 9904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $42,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $331,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,995 shares of company stock worth $28,204,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Carbonite by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carbonite by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)
Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
