Carbonite (CARB) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.55

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.55 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 9904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $42,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 8,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $331,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 751,995 shares of company stock worth $28,204,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Carbonite by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Carbonite by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

