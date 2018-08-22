CarBlock Tops 24 Hour Volume of $90,930.00 (CAR)

CarBlock (CURRENCY:CAR) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One CarBlock token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CarBlock has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $90,930.00 worth of CarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CarBlock has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CarBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00264709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00148969 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033637 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CarBlock

CarBlock’s launch date was June 28th, 2018. CarBlock’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CarBlock is www.carblock.io . The official message board for CarBlock is medium.com/carblock . CarBlock’s official Twitter account is @CarBlock_io

Buying and Selling CarBlock

CarBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CarBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CarBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.