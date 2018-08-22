Capricoin (CPC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Capricoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $50,710.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00019064 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001176 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000137 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org . The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

