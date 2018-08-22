Capital Senior Living (CSU) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.24. 790,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 402,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSU. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.84 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. research analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Wilbur sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $44,014.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 746,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 170,023 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,056,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Senior Living by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 573,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Senior Living Corporation owns, operates, develops, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent and assisted living, and home care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as ongoing exercise and fitness classes.

