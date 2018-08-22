Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. Capital Product Partners also posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.82 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 8.86%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

