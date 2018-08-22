CanYaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,210.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $14,210.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Gatecoin, IDAX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00260381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00148156 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031292 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,520,059 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is blog.canya.com.au . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Lykke Exchange, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

