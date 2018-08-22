Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on OptiNose Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (OPTN)

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.98) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2019 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million.

OPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

OptiNose stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $568.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

In related news, insider Thomas Edward Gibbs acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $25,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sriram Venkataraman sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $60,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,752 shares of company stock valued at $224,849 in the last ninety days. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 735,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 412,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,117,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,160,000 after buying an additional 437,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 768,521 shares in the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.