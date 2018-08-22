Canadian Zinc (CZN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Canadian Zinc Corp. (TSE:CZN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 138388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

In other Canadian Zinc news, insider Robert John Macdonald bought 296,500 shares of Canadian Zinc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$44,475.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,579,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,450.

Canadian Zinc Company Profile (TSE:CZN)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.