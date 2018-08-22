Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.40

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$269.40 and last traded at C$268.18, with a volume of 97161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$266.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “c$254.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “c$254.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company a “c$254.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$260.00 to C$266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$259.00 to C$274.00 and gave the company a “c$254.60” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$263.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported C$3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 101.93% and a net margin of 89.03%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ellis sold 100 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$252.74, for a total transaction of C$25,274.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

