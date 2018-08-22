Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 146,900 Shares of USG Co. (USG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in USG were worth $24,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of USG by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 98,525 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USG by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 95,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of USG in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,138,000 after buying an additional 1,044,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USG by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

USG stock opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. USG Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that USG Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dominic A. Dannessa sold 84,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,647,196.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 89,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $3,863,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,800.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,033 shares of company stock worth $13,238,931. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of USG to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

About USG

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

