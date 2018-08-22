Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 270,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ciena were worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,764. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. MED cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

