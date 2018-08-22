Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 203,811 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,811 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $47.61 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.94.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

