Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $22,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 123,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Strouse sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $3,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,065,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,777 shares of company stock worth $5,071,520 in the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.