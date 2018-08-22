Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Meet Group (MEET) a $6.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MEET. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ MEET traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 42,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,372. The company has a market cap of $294.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meet Group has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.25 million. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. equities analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,042,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Whitt sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,382 shares in the company, valued at $250,775.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meet Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 721,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 567,518 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,316,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company's applications include MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged that keep mobile daily active users entertained and engaged, and originate untold numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

