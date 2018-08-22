Camden Property Trust (CPT) COO Sells $1,985,475.99 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 21,017 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $1,985,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,430 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,512.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Malcolm Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, August 16th, H Malcolm Stewart sold 65,039 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $6,100,007.81.

On Tuesday, June 5th, H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 228,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,375. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $78.19 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $105.00 price objective on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $184,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 145.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after buying an additional 819,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 138.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after buying an additional 509,066 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,134.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 277,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $21,565,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.