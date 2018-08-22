Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 68,200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $192,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $262,139,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $181,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

