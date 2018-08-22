Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,477 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,631,000. Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $211.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $131.62 and a 12-month high of $213.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

