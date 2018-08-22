Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Inogen Inc (INGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,187 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $297,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 25.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after acquiring an additional 63,308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $36,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Inogen by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $96,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,359.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $903,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,074 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.44, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $242.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. sell-side analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.17.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

