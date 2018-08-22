BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,000. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 0.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after purchasing an additional 269,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after purchasing an additional 575,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,271,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,930,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,217.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $846.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $919.31 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,306.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,330.00 price target (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,298.90.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.