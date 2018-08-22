Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Build-A-Bear Workshop earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.3081142188394 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 5,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,479. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.60. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $83.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.