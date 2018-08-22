Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $8.82 Million Holdings in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises about 1.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 118,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

Range Resources stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

