Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $19.47 Million Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Discovery Inc Series C makes up 3.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 649.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 642,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 557,062 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 638.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 101,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 819,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery Inc Series C to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

