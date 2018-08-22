Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $115,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra bought 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

