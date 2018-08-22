Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $793,153.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,543 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. eBay’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

