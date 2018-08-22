Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Acquires 1,839 Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 1-year low of $1,050.00 and a 1-year high of $1,260.00.

