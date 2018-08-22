Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) PT at $112.40

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Tuesday, May 15th.

LBRDA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.68. 15,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,285.42%. analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 48.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

